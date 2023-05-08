From Toronto to Lagos – Drake Reveals He is 30% Nigerian

Grammy-winning Canadian sensation, Drake, has set the Nigerian Twitter-sphere ablaze with his recent revelation about his ancestral roots.

The renowned rapper, known by his birth name Aubrey Drake Graham, took to his Instagram story in the early hours of Monday to share an intriguing screenshot. This time, it showcased the results of his father’s DNA ancestry test, hinting at a potential Nigerian connection in his lineage.

Fans and followers eagerly absorbed the captivating revelation as Drake proudly announced that his dad’s DNA test revealed a striking “30% Nigerian” heritage. The singer couldn’t help but wonder aloud if he could now officially refer to himself as a “Naija man”.

In addition to his newfound Nigerian ancestry, the DNA results unveiled a captivating tapestry of multi-ethnic backgrounds for Drake’s father, Dennis Graham. The test confirmed ancestral ties to diverse regions, including Mali, Benin, and Togo, enriching the artist’s already vibrant cultural heritage.

As expected, Drake’s revelation instantly ignited a fiery storm of reactions from Nigerians on the ever-vibrant Twitter platform. Here are some reactions.

Drake said “Ikebe, pressing on me heavy” on a song & you guys are still doubting his Nigerian genes — Og We$t (@flygodT) May 8, 2023

Ever since drake found out his dad is 30% Nigerian. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YAEnFe7Z2x — Taiwo (@tayenaija) May 8, 2023

Drake bein 30% Nigerian is the most obvious thing ever — Oz (@oztentacious) May 8, 2023

Drake having Nigerian ancestry makes so much sense….that’s why he acts like that 🤭 — Pee ohh sea (@maxoxo_97) May 8, 2023

Drake is Nigerian… naija no dey carry last🤭 — scary hours (@nicole__ik) May 8, 2023

Drake being Nigerian means he's likely an Akwa-Ibom,Yoruba or Warri man. Leaning heaviest on him being an Akwa-Ibom man because he has that accent in him despite all the Americanization & then I saw his dad's image. That man looks like one of my uncles.😂😂



Tell me I wrong.😁 pic.twitter.com/M9yzPrAdYv — #AnonManMediating °°☯️°° (@EdegheF) May 8, 2023

Finding out drake is Nigerian has ruined my day already — damilola (@thereaaaldd) May 8, 2023

so drake is nigerian & congolese 💀😂 — kj (@thekonyjen) May 8, 2023

Born on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Ontario, Drake has consistently showcased his deep appreciation for African music and culture throughout his career. His collaborations with Nigerian heavyweights such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tems have only solidified his place in the hearts of music lovers in the African nation. Now, armed with the knowledge of his Nigerian roots, Drake’s affinity for Nigeria is poised to soar even higher.