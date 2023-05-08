Didier Drogba Hails Record-Breaking Victor Osimhen as Napoli Clinch Historic Title

In a thrilling display of talent and determination, Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen etched his name in the annals of Serie A history, drawing accolades from the legendary Didier Drogba.

Osimhen’s outstanding goal in Napoli’s recent 1-0 victory over Fiorentina propelled him to become the highest-scoring African player in the league, surpassing the record previously held by George Weah, the iconic Liberian striker-turned-president.

Osimhen’s heroics did not stop there. Last Thursday, he proved to be the catalyst in securing Napoli’s long-awaited league title, as his goal against Udinese sealed a crucial 1-1 draw. In achieving this feat, the young prodigy also claimed the title of the highest-scoring African player in a single season, eclipsing Samuel Eto’o’s record of 21 goals set during the 2010/2011 campaign.

Didier Drogba, the revered former Chelsea and Côte d’Ivoire star, took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Osimhen and his Napoli teammates.

In a tweet, the 2012 Champions League winner hailed Osimhen’s historic accomplishment, stating, “Indeed Capo Victor Osimhen from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books. Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club @en_sscnapoli.”

Drogba’s words echoed the sentiments of football enthusiasts worldwide, who marveled at Osimhen’s meteoric rise and contribution to Napoli’s triumph.

Currently leading the Serie A scorers chart with an impressive 23 goals, Osimhen has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. However, he faces stiff competition from Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine World Cup winner, who trails closely with 19 goals to his name.

Drogba’s admiration for Osimhen dates back to 2022 when the Ivorian maestro lauded the Nigerian’s selflessness and versatility during a Champions League match against Ajax. Drogba praised Osimhen’s decision to pass up a scoring opportunity in favor of assisting his teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, proclaiming, “That is a complete striker; unselfishness… the real meaning of ‘win as a team.'”

Osimhen, who considers Drogba his role model and a significant influence on his game, expressed his deep appreciation for the Ivorian icon. Reflecting on his idol, Osimhen remarked, “Drogba would forever be my idol, and I’m so grateful to him. Choosing him as a role model has truly been instrumental in my development.” The young striker eagerly awaits the chance to meet Drogba and fulfill a dream of receiving one of his signed jerseys.

Playing for Napoli, a club once graced by the legendary Diego Maradona, further inspires Osimhen. The young star acknowledged Maradona’s unparalleled greatness and the significance of treading the same hallowed turf. Osimhen remarked, “To be here and to play on the same pitch as Maradona is another dream come true.”

