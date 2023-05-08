Honest Bunch Podcast Host Nedu Exposes ‘Braless Craze’ Sweeping the Nation

In a recent installment of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, a renowned Nollywood actor and media personality, shed light on a peculiar trend he has observed in contemporary society.

According to Nedu, an increasing number of women have taken to abandoning the age-old undergarment, the bra, even when venturing out in public.

During the podcast episode, Nedu revealed his astonishment at the sight of numerous braless ladies he had encountered in bustling malls. In particular, he highlighted the striking occurrence of such instances at Ebeano, a popular shopping destination.

Nedu emphasized, “Most of the ladies that go to Ebeano to buy stuff do not wear a bra, and it’s a public place.”

Notably, his co-host on the podcast, the esteemed actress Ezinne Jane Ugorji, chimed in to express her perspective on the matter. Ezinne firmly asserted that those women who argue against wearing bras due to discomfort should, at the very least, demonstrate the courtesy of donning this undergarment when venturing into public spaces, taking into consideration the presence of others.

She said, “If you want to be comfortable, be comfortable in your house because other people come there [public places] with their husbands.”

The duo’s exchange highlights the contrasting opinions regarding this contentious subject. While some women prioritize personal comfort over adhering to societal norms, Ezinne advocates for a considerate approach, encouraging women to acknowledge the presence of others in public spaces and adjust their attire accordingly.

As the discourse surrounding the braless phenomenon unfolds, it remains to be seen whether societal expectations and personal preferences will converge or continue to diverge.

