No law stipulates that customs boss must wear uniform – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said there was no law stating that the Comptroller-General of Customs must wear the Nigerian Custom Service’s uniform.

Falana in an interview with Punch said the Senate cannot compel Customs boss, Hameed Ali to wear uniform.

He added that Ali who is a retired general is not part of the customs service.

Falana said, “With respect to the customs service, its officers are required to wear uniforms. But since the CGC is not a serving customs officer the senate lacks the vires to force him to wear any uniform.

“The suit challenging the legal validity of Col. Hameed Ali’s appointment has been dismissed on the ground that the President has the power to appoint a non-customs officer to head the customs service. Since the court has held that he is not a customs officer, Col. Ali cannot be made to wear any uniform.

“I challenge the Senate to refer to any law that supports the wearing of uniform by the head of customs service, who is not a serving customs officer.”

He added that in other countries especially developed ones, customs officers do not wear uniforms.

He said, “In many countries, including South Africa, customs officers do not wear uniforms.

“In Nigeria they wear uniforms because under the defunct military junta security outfit under the defunct military junta security agencies claimed that they were either military or paramilitary forces. It was part of the intimidation of the civilian population.”