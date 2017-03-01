PDP chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi sues DSS over continued detention

Babatunde Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sued the Department of State Services, (DSS) over his continued detention.

Gbadamosi was arrested in Lagos on February and was flown to Abuja where he has been in detention.

The PDP member who is one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s foremost critics has also been denied access to his family, doctors and lawyers.

The suit was filed by his lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The suit joined the DSS, the Director of the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation as respondents.

He is also claming against the respondents, N50 million being special, aggravated, punitive and general damages against the respondents, jointly and severally for the violation of the applicants’ fundamental rights.

No date has been fixed for the suit.

Meanwhile, there has been continuous call for his release.

His wife, Sade Gbadamosi has continued to appeal for his release, stating that it has been 7 days since he was arrested.

Watch her interview below:

This is my mum on AIT explaining what's happening. #FreeBOGNow pic.twitter.com/HmBA7VhPCR — yung weird 🌺 (@DJfeMo_) March 1, 2017