[The Presidential Blog] Professor Osinbajo will be visiting Bayelsa State today

As part of a continuing tour of the Niger Delta oil-producing communities, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the peculiar problems of the region by engaging with the people and communities, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will be visiting Bayelsa State, the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He will take part in town hall meetings with the traditional rulers, community leaders and the youths in the State.

The Vice-President started the regional tour last month when he visited the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State right before his trip to the World Economic Summit in Devos, Switzerland. There, he met with the Pere of the Gbaramatu Kingdom, and delivered a short but loaded message: “we must prepare for the future” before listing out three major action plans viz:

Recognising that the Niger-Delta is special to Nigeria and as such must be treated specially;

Recognising the unique environmental challenges of the Niger-Delta region;

Recognising that the oil industry has, even more, obstacles looming in the future for it.

With the very tactful but clear way that the Vice-President made his points in Delta State, we are now even more interested in seeing how this regional tour plays out; especially how the people in that region receive the message in comparison with the attempts made by the President in dealing with the militants from the region.

