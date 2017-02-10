“See you in court” – Trump

US president Donald Trump has reacted to the ruling of a court which rejected his appeal for the reinstatement of his travel ban.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the Trump administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.

But in his reaction, Trump said the nation’s security was at stake and that he would be heading to court, the US Supreme Court, most likely.

“SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” he tweeted.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

“It’s a political decision, we’re going to see them in court, and I look forward to doing that,” Trump told reporters in the White House Thursday. “It’s a decision that we’ll win, in my opinion, very easily.”

Speaking on the ruling, Washington state, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said, “Bottom line, this is a complete victory for the state of Washington.

“The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision effectively granted everything we sought.”

Reacting to Trump’s tweet, Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, said, “The irony from our perspective is that we’ve seen him in court twice now, and we’ve won both times. It’s not like it doesn’t count until you get to the Supreme Court.”

