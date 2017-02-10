Appeal court reject Trump’s travel ban

A US Appeals court has rejected an appeal to reinstate Trump’s travel ban.

In a unanimous ruling, the three-panel judge of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Trump’s administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the judges wrote. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.”
The judges added that while “the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies… the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination.”

