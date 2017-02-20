Sheriff visits Babangida in Minna

by Dolapo Adelana

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on Sunday visited former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida at his home in Minna, Niger state.

Sherrif arrived Babangida’s uphill residence at about 3:15 pm and was accompanied by former Niger state Governor Dr Muazu Babngida Aliyu.

Babangida urged Sheriff to work towards bringing all party members together.

Sheriff who spoke to journalists after holding a closed door meeting, gave reasons why he visited Babangida.

“Generally he is our father, father of the nation, I came to greet him, we have greeted him and we have briefed him on the activities of the party and what we intend to do and how we are going to put the party back to shape, to call back those aggrieved, we are calling back the family to be united”.

On the split in the party, Sherrif said he has already reached out to Senator Makarfi on the need to unite and chart a new course for the party.

“I have called Senator Makarafi and we are discussing on ways to come together and move the party forward in unity,” he noted.

Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu on his part said leaders were reaching out to all factions to avoid further litigation.

“In fact political issues are not supposed to be solved legally normally.We should have found a political solution to all the problems we have had.There are many Nigerians who have been making this effort to have reached a political solution,” he explained.

