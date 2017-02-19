Thought Experiment: What if Trump is actually doing a lot better than we give him credit for?

LoL. No, he is not.

But what if? You know every day these Fake News outlets just cook up lies against him because he won and Hillar y lost. All we hear about in the News is how he’s tried to discriminate against all Muslims when all he wants to do is secure Americans. And how he’s a misogynist when he simply prefers to be surrounded by yes-men. Or who won’t be overwhelmed that Melissa McCarthy plays Sean Spicer so well.

How he objectifies women when he just cannot help but like beautiful women and talk about their body parts. Can we really blame Donald Trump? He’s just human.

Another thing the fake news people like to rave and rant about is how he keeps flaunting power when he’s simply keeping his campaign rally. Like never giving up on the rallies that made America great in 2015/16.

In Kellyanne Conway’s wise words, maybe we “are just applying different standards to judge this administration”. Maybe if we were more open minded, we’d b e talking about al the great stuff the guy has achieved in one month.

Starting from the latest one, let’s look at Trump’s good work so far.

He has just gone back to the campaign trail to “give power back to the people”. Promising the “…For Trump”-placard-carrying people of his achievement of safer neighbourhoods for them and his resolve to continue the good work, President Trump pumped his fist in the air at his campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida.

He is draining the swamps of Washington of all the fake news there is as fast as they are being churned out and despite your reservations, Betsy Devos will fix American schools and maybe even add a new behavioural science to college curricula #UnderstandingBetsyDevos. Next week, at the beginning of his second month in office, Trump will repeal and replace the “disastrous” ObamaCare Affordable Care Act. Our President Buhari is yet to achieve 1/4th of his campaign promises almost halfway through his tenure and we haven’t ridiculed him as much as we have Trump and his cabinet. Let’s just hope we don’t provoke him to move up jailing Hillary Clinton on his #MAGA to-do list.

All in all, let’s keep in mind that he won (and you lost) based on the promises he’s now fulfilling.

On the economy which Trump vowed to ensure prospers under his watch, he has not lied either. And while some have chosen to be unfair to Ivanka by going on a #GrabYourWallet rampage, new data shows that the stock market in just 30 days since Trump resumed office is the sixth best it has been since 1905.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has returned 4.02% as of Friday’s close, which would make the Dow’s performance in the Trump era’s first month the sixth best in percentage terms behind Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945, after his fourth victorious campaign for the presidency, when blue chips climbed by 4.1% says the marketwatch.com. President Obama only managed to climb up to the 13th spot on that performance table a year into his second term.

If you need more proof the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes both closed on February 15th at record high despite having dipped after his controversial immigration ban. A sign that the experts say show that investors are encouraged by Trump’s promises of infrastructural projects, tax cuts and deregulation.

So maybe Trump is right. Maybe you have chosen to focus on all his lies as if his truths aren’t true – however few and far between they may be. In any case, the over 9000 people at h

In any case, those who showed up at his rally yesterday still “believe him”. So while the pained DNC-lovers choose to continue rating The Donald’s approval using the same polls that cost them the elections, the real score is now at least 9000-0. But who’s counting?

