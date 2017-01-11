The Thread: “You are a legend” | Top 10 reactions to #Obama’s farewell

The first black President and the 44th United States President has said his goodbyes to the country he has led for 8 years. From the moment he walked onto that stage, leading the people with chants of ‘Yes, we can’, he occupied a space in hearts all over the world. And now he’s about to become a private citizen, he had to leave that farewell message that got us right in our feels.

Here are our top 10 tweets from Obama’s speech. They will leave you smiling and crying at the same time.

When your time in office is up but you realize who's about to take your place #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/Q1AjZfNWtP — TED (@Laughbook) January 11, 2017

I'm not American but proud to have lived & seen a black president with class,dignity & humility, you are a legend #ObamaFarewell — Yasmin Khan (@ykhan100) January 11, 2017

She is an image of us we are an image of her. Black, beautiful, proud…a genius mind. @MichelleObama #ObamaFarewell — Nia Long (@NiaLong) January 11, 2017

POTUS breaks down in tears when talking about FLOTUS: "You've not only been my wife and mother of my children, you've been my best friend." pic.twitter.com/7QCDjPWDFk — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

Joe: I got the Hennessy in the back, we getting lit.

Obama: Joe please, my mic is still on. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/n0gwBEgcXA — Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 11, 2017

okay just got home from work FINALLY watching the #ObamaFarewell speech i'm ready to cry, he's just the best OKAY he's just THE BEST — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 11, 2017

I present you with the biggest down grade ever #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/K1mktFC7zu — ️ (@imWaavey) January 11, 2017

.@BarackObama's farewell address was inspirational. You served your nation well, Mr. President. Thank you @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 11, 2017

Bonus

So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017

Comments