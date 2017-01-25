The Thread: “Liar”. “Hypocrite”. “Fake pastors” | Mixed reactions trail the failed arrest attempt of Apostle Suleman by the DSS

Nigeria is a deeply divided nation, and one place this rings true is religion. Islam versus Christianity is of one of the most polarising pillars of conflict in the nation (except for the South West).

So when a man of God gives the go-ahead to his congregation to kill Fulani herdsmen (read Muslims), who have been butchering the people of Southern Kaduna (known to be mostly Christians), expect that Nigerians will not speak with one voice on the matter. Because when it comes to religion, even ethnicity takes a back seat.

In case you were on a bush when it all went down, here’s the backstory.

First Apostle Suleman’s message to his congregation.

The effect of that message

Reactions

The root, not the branches

