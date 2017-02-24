The Thread: South Africa’s xenophobia is nothing new, a South African affirms

As the debate over Soth Africans xenophobic tendencies towards other African countries continues to rage, a South Africa gives perspective and context to the whole matter.

Do see below:

I need everyone to cut the bull and admit that a majority of South Africans are and have always been unashamedly xenophobic. Rich to poor — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

SAns think that our closer proximity to whiteness as a nation makes us better than ther rest of Africa. This is the root. — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

we refer to Africans from other countries as "foreigners" instead of refugees from dictators, wars, economies failing them, etc… — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

….as a way to excuse us treating them like scum. — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

I've seen kasi communities protect SAn drug dealers & rapists but be ready to burn a Nigerian for far less. — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

And I don't mean metaphorically, i mean literally burn. Showing that the problem isn't the crime but the nationality of the criminal. — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

I have friends afraid to walk with me in public in certain areas because they know they'll get harassed just for their accent — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

Even systematically SA fails other Africans. Do u know the dehumanization they go through just to extend their visas? To register a company? — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

People who leave everything they know out of desperation. Desperate to have a better life for them & their families. Africans in Africa. — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

It's even instilled in our kids. How many Nigerian kids are teased for the accents? Zimbabwean kids taunted for "smelling" every day? — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

SAns ONLY see a problem when they see other Africans not living worse or to serve them. Not allowed to be accountants but can own a tuckshop — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

marching against "foreigners" being hired for jobs they too are qualified for instead of against the gov that fails you but u still reelect? — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

talk about abelungu all day while turning our backs on Africans in Africa. SA is a nation of hypocrites shem. Today just a reminder — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

& can i tell you that even rich Africans have to jump through more hoops to prove their skill/legitimacy than rich SAns. It's at all levels — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

the poorest aint shit-est African Americans comes here to be treated like royalty but let a Ghanaian get hired as a receptionist it's lit — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

Xenophobia against fellow Africans is not new, it is part of a social dna to use them as scapegoats INSTEAD of dealing with the real issues — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

All I'm saying is let's not waste time & data ACTING shocked or embarrassed. We've always known. We need to stop playing the victims here. — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

Please don't come here to defend your msunery. I may not be a political or sociology expert but i can tell where we are are in the wrong — Red. (@Red__Mos) February 24, 2017

@Red__Mos my sister! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Me walking around with a Naija guy and suddenly I'm a drug mule / prostitute / con artist 😊😊😊 — Ursula. (@_Ursh) February 24, 2017

Oh, dear.