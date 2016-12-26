Troops are close to rescuing Chibok girls in Sambisa – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday said troops of the Nigerian Army who are in Sambisa forest were close to rescuing the Chibok girls and other captives.

This was disclosed by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar in an interview.

Abubakar said the operation in the forest will only come to an end after the girls and others are rescued.

He said, “We should allow for calm in this operation, which is still ongoing. We have yet to come to point zero. We have taken over the heart and the centre of Sambisa.

“The operation will culminate with Operation Rescue Finale which will end only when all the captives, including the Chibok girls have been rescued, and this would be soon.

“There are things we want to keep to ourselves for now. Everyone should understand that now that Sambisa is under the control of the military, there will be more rescues. We cannot say what will jeopardise the rescue operations of the troops.”

Comments

- Advertisement -