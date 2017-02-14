Youth kill soldier, injure 2 others in Benue

Irate youth in Oleigada Ikolo community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue on Saturday killed a soldier during a fight involving some youths of the local government and soldiers, The Punch reports.

According to eyewitnesses two soldiers were injured in the fracas.

- Advertisement -



The incident occurred when soldiers stationed at the Oweto Bridge, a boundary between Nasarawa and Benue states, stormed the neighbouring Oleigada Ikolo village when they heard gunshots coming from the village.

The soldiers stormed the village to ascertain the cause of the gunshots.

On arriving the village, the soldiers learnt that a burial ceremony was taking place and the gunshots were part of the funeral rites.

The soldiers accosted one of the youth, who they saw with a locally made gun and an argument ensued between them.

The source said the soldiers allegedly shot at the leader of the youths but that the bullets could not penetrate his body.

Irate youth in return went on rampage, shooting to death one soldier while two others were critically injured.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, confirmed the attack during a stakeholders’ meeting held in the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, on Monday.

He said, “At a time we are making peace in the troubled Agatu communities, some irate youths, who were at a burial, on Saturday, attacked and killed one soldier while two others were seriously injured. They also snatched their rifles.”

The governor said the rifles were, however, recovered on Sunday “through the efforts of the commandant”.

“Thank God that some of the elders and stakeholders from Agatu are here. I know that it is not in your own interest that these youths are taking the law into their own hands. Please, help us and help yourself to get those behind the attack arrested, they are not good elements but bad elements in our society,” Ortom said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments