Only 1% of Nigerians benefitted from economic boom before recession – Report

Only one percent of Nigerians enjoyed, while the level of inequality increased during the oil boom that preceded the recent – worst – economic recession, a report by the Financial Derivatives Company Limited in its Economic Bulletin for August 2017, recently stated.

The report published by a news site, allafrica, said the research and financial advisory firm, noted that the opportunity for real economic impact on the average Nigerian was nonexistent.

Highlights:

Prior to the economic crisis; Nigeria enjoyed the benefits of the oil boom. Crude oil prices were above $100pb, “leaving the foreign reserves bloated and the exchange rate at a reasonable level considering the overdependence on crude oil.”

The country had an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) which led to increased output levels and employment.

Stock market boom caused major companies, especially banks, to become public.

“The irony was that Nigeria didn’t enjoy the full benefits of an economic boom due to mismanagement of resources and systemic corruption.

“Typically an economic boom brings higher average incomes, lower government borrowing and improved public services but Nigeria did not experience these.

“Only the top one per cent enjoyed it while the wealth gap increased. The opportunity for real economic impact on the average Nigerian was squandered,” it argued.

“The government has recovered a large amount of misallocated and stolen funds. Despite the fact that there have been no major convictions, it is a right step in the anti-corruption agenda.

“It remains critical that the government solves the issues pertaining to corruption, mismanagement and diversification to ensure the pathway to economic expansion,” the report added.