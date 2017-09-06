[The Activism Blog] NASS member threatens BudgIT’s project officer

Nigeria’s civic tech organisation, BudgIT Nigeria has accused the “Honourable” member representing Ahiazu/Ezinihitte/Mbaise Federal Constituency in Imo State, Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe of threatening their project officer in Imo State.

In a series of tweet posted through its official Twitter account, BudgIT said, “We ask @HouseNGR should warn its member, Hon. Igbokwe Nnanna of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte/Mbaise, to stop threatening our project officer.

“We will make a formal notice to @PoliceNG_PCRRU & @PoliceNG on this. Our Project Officer is doing his work in demanding ACCOUNTABILITY”.

The Project officer is working for BudgIT’s Tracka Team, which monitors the execution of Public projects in a bid to promote accountability in public office.

The team recently exposed the diversion of a public borehole project by Senator Balla Na’allah representing Kebbi South Senatorial District into his house.