[The Activism Blog] BudgIT’s Tracka uncovers constituency project fraud

Civic tech organisation BudgIT, recently uncovered how Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah diverted his constituency project.

The discovery was made by BudgIT’s Tracka team.

According to the report, the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly converted project meant for his constituency into personal use.

The motorised borehole project conceived for the Zuru community members with the aim of addressing water scarcity in the area was diverted into the compound of the senator for his personal use contrary to what was displayed on the project board.

This act of impunity would have gone unnoticed if not for the intervention of the BudgIT Tracka team that expose the act.

We praise BudgIT for this novel idea of Tracka.ng which aims to address the critical issues with social and economic development in the country, such as the exclusion of citizens from developmental projects, the increasing number of abandoned projects, and poor execution of the few implemented projects.

This will go a long way in improving our project execution process in the country when there is effective monitoring from an organization like BudgIT.