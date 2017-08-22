UTME 2017: JAMB reveals number of candidates that scored over 200

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Tuesday said 569,395 of the 1.7 million candidates that wrote UTME in 2017 scored over 200 marks.

The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed this at the policy meeting of stakeholders in both public and private tertiary institutions.

He said 23.8 per cent of the total number of the candidates scored below 160 marks.

He said the stakeholders unanimously agreed that the minimum cut-off marks for a university degree is to stand at 120.

The stakeholders, according to him, peg that of Polytechnic to be 100, College of Education 100, while National Innovative Enterprise Institution remained at 110 marks.

The registrar said the timelines for admission of first choice was October 15, while second choice would be December 15.

He said that no candidate without O’ Level prerequisite would be offered admission.

“JAMB has a Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to aid you on the admission exercises.

“CAPS will not replace admission processes of institutions. It will enable institutions to simply communicate with JAMB in a more dynamic and timely manner.

“ It will also allow for flexible cut-off marks and candidates are allowed to make their choice of institution and course,’’ he said.

The registrar, however, appealed to heads of institutions not to charge more than N2,000 for admissions’ processes.