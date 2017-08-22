US Treasury Secretary’s wife, Louise Linton is trending for all the wrong reasons

by Wareez Odunayo

Louise Linton, wife of U.S., Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, has stirred controversy on the internet after boasting about how much she pays in taxes in a now-deleted Instagram post she shared Monday night.

Louise Linton, Sec Mnuchin's wife, posts photo that tags Hermes/Tom Ford/Valentino as she leaves Air Force Jet then replies to a critic pic.twitter.com/Uhjc7qBiEA — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 22, 2017

The Scottish actress shared a photo showing her leaving a government plane while on a trip to Kentucky with her husband, Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. In the post, she tagged the luxury brands she was wearing, including Tom Ford, Hermes, Roland Mouret and Valentino. She captioned the photo, “Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #usa”

An Instagram user, @jennimiller29 took to the comments to accuse her of being “deplorable” and mocked her, saying she is “glad we could pay for your little getaway”.

In a brutal and condescending response to that comment, the 36-year-old wrote, “Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country?”

She didn’t stop there. “Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment”.

Linton was quick to change her Instagram privacy settings afterwards restricting access to her account and denying Miller the chance to respond.

Miller spoke in an interview with The New York Times where she expressed surprise at Linton’s comments, stressing that they were “wholly inappropriate.” She said “If she hadn’t made her account private, I would have written back. I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer — all those things.”

She added that she would have joked about Marie Antoinette, given the actress’s post about her luxury goods while visiting a state with a high poverty rate on a government trip.