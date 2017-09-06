Muiz Banire, Jimi Agbaje, Segun Mimiko, others to discuss Internal Democracy and Politics with Emerging Political Leaders

The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Congress Dr. Muiz Banire, former PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in Lagos State Mr Jimi Agbaje, and Former Governor of Ondo, Segun Mimiko are among the confirmed speakers at the Nigeria’s Emerging Political Leaders Forum coming up 9am on the 7th September 2017 at the Arcade of Eko Club, in Eko Club Surulere, Lagos.

Confirmed speakers and panelist includes: Governor Segun Mimiko, Governor Segun Oni, Dr. Reuben Abati, Dr. Muiz Banire, Senator Jide Omoworare, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Hon. Abike Dabiri, Dr. Joe Igbokwe (APC Publicity Sec Lagos), Mr Jimi Agbaje, Mr Fouad Oki, Joe Odunmakin, Prof. Remi Sonaiya, Barr. Mrs Ifunanya – Labour Party Nat. Pub. Secretary, Dr. Dele Momodu and more.

The Emerging Political Leaders Forum (South West – Lagos Edition) is expected to be the largest gathering of Emerging Political Leaders and next generation politicians in South West Nigeria. The gathering will provide a platform for learning political and election strategies from experts and political leaders for emerging political leaders.

The Forum will provide a high-level platform for deliberations on how to create more space for younger people (under 40s) in elected public offices by formulating recommendations that will culminate into sustainable youth friendly policies and regulations. The forum will also provide a unique opportunity for youth leaders and aspiring young leaders in Nigeria to network and exchange views on increasing youth participation in the 2019 general election.

Panels include:

1. Not too young but too broke to RUN: Funding, Financing and Crowdfunding for your campaign

2. Building a Political and Campaign Structure: Strategies for Success

3. Harnessing New and Conventional Media for Grassroot Mobilisation

4. Managing issues of Party Supremacy, Internal Democracy and Your vision to LEAD

5. Winning with Women: Lessons for Female Aspirants and Men who need to win the women’s vote

The event is hosted as part of a series of conscious efforts and action plans to fulfil the aspirations of the Agenda 2063 of an Africa whose youth shall be socially, economically and politically empowered through the full implementation of the African Youth Charter. An Africa of 2063 that will have full gender parity, with women occupying at least 50% of elected public offices at all levels; an aspiration achievable with the youth.

The Forum organised by GLEEHD Foundation and the Commonwealth Africa Initiative will provide a veritable platform for the generation of new Ideas, opportunity for networking, and ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all political levels in Nigeria.

The forum, will also see the launch of the GLEEHD Political Leadership and Governance Academy – and the Ready, Run, WIN Project; an academy designed to empower young aspirants on the technical know-how of running for public office the state and national level, by the head of the United Nations Information Center in Nigeria.

GLEEHD Foundation for Leadership and International Development is an international organisation Headquartered in the United Kingdom established to promote the Development of Africa. GLEEHD is an independent, not-for-profit international organization which seeks to promote Africa Renaissance by fostering Good Governance and Democracy, Advancement of Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, Promotion of Human and Children’s Rights, and Advocacy for Youth Development and Participation in Africa. GLEEHD works to achieve this mission by working in partnership with Africa public institutions, civil society and regional and international development partners. GLEEHD Foundation Nigeria’s Governing Trustee is chaired by the Former Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Dr. Christopher Kolade, with an Advisory Board Chaired by Chief Mrs Opral Benson.

While the event is free, delegates must pre-register on www.neplf.gleehdfoundation.org.ng or www.neplflagos.eventbrite.com

For more information, please contact [email protected] or 08092953047, 08166765045 or visit www.gleehdfoundation.org.ng