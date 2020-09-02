2 aides die as Oshiomhole narrowly escapes death | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Adams Oshiomhole narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after a fatal convoy accident.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the Benin-Lagos byepass near Oluku junction in the Ovia North-East local Government of the state when an articulated vehicle lost control and ran into Oshiomhole’s convoy on its way to Usen to join the APC campaign train for the September 19 Governorship Election. 

Two policemen attached to the convoy died while two others sustained serious injuries during the incident and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, prompting Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the APC in the September 19 Governorship Election, to call off his Usen rally.

Adesina sworn in for second term as AfDB president

Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina has been sworn in for a second term in office as the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He was sworn in on Tuesday at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, in a ceremony that was broadcast virtually.

In his appreciation message, Adesina was full of thanks.

“I am deeply grateful for the collective trust, strong confidence and support of our shareholders for electing me for a second term as President. It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself,” he said.

Kogi Schools to reopen in September 

The Kogi State Government has declared that schools at all levels are to reopen on September 14.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, made the announcement on Tuesday; highlighting that the resumption includes primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

“Subsequently, upon the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, exit classes were opened for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 in Kogi on August 10, to particularly allow the SS3 classes to prepare and write the WAEC examination,” he said.

“Over 5,000 lawyers have registered with new NBA” – Co-convener of NNBA

Co-convener of the New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA), Abdulbasit Suleiman, has stated that more than 5,000 lawyers have registered to join the newly-formed NNBA association.

The NNBA was formed following the controversy that trailed the dis-invitation of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai as a speaker at the just concluded annual general conference of the NBA.

However, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday night, Mr Suleiman said the reasons for the formation of the new association was beyond the dis-invitation of the Kaduna governor; attributing the poor welfare conditions of lawyers under the NBA and the partisanship of some leaders of the bar as reasons for the secession.

 

NCDC confirms 239 new COVID-19 cases

