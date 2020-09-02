Kiki Mordi, Fisayo Longe, Ikorodu Bois…Here are YNaija’s Top 10 Influencers for August

The Influencer Ranking for the month of August features powerful women in the Nigerian media and creative industry. We have seen vocal political stances, activism, artistry and versatility amongst the personalities in our August list. YNaija’s Top 10 Influencers for August is a collation of familiar names that have set the trend and made a dent in the social conversation.

Here’s the YNaija Influencers’ Ranking for August:

Fakhrriyyah Hashim

Fakhrriyyah Hashim is a social and community development advocate in Nigeria. She was very vocal and helped champion the #ArewaMeToo movement, fighting against the female sexual violence in the North.

She has continued to be vocal and was particularly against the death warrant placed on Kano musician, Yahaya Aminu-Sharif, who was convicted for blasphemy against Allah in his lyrics. Hashim’s pointed stance against the verdict has garnered her a lot of rebuttal and threats from people, specifically some Northern Muslims.

She was also invited to speak during The 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

9. Aproko Doctor

Nonso Egemba, a Nigerian medical expert is popularly known as Aproko Doctor on Twitter. He is constantly giving medical tips and advice on his Twitter platform. However, this month, the influencer has now switched to humorous video content when dishing out his medical advice. He appears as a herbalist and is seen giving commentary and advice to “costumers” that come to his shrine.

8. Toke Makinwa

Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, Toke Makinwa, is persistently branching out and now showing off her acting skills. She’s featured in two viral skits this month; spurring of engaging conversation in the social sphere.

Falz unveiled an all-new comedy series tagged ‘Therapy,’ to air exclusively on YouTube. The first episode featured Toke Makinwa and Falz as the dysfunctional couple, Abiodun & Stephanie; trying to solve their marital issues via therapy. She also featured in a skit with, content creator, Mr. Macaroni, in a comic video that takes a dig at toxic masculinity.

Financial services company, Mastercard, partnered with Ms. Makinwa, alongside Austin ‘JayJay’ Okocha, and celebrity chef, Chef Fregz, to offer cardholders in Nigeria unique experiences for their at-home enjoyment; through the Priceless experience.

The on-air presenter has also been paired with Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime to host the third season of The Voice Nigeria

7. Tacha

Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has continued to prove that she’s a force to be reckoned with post-Big Brother. Her fan base, tagged as “the Titans,” ensure they support their fave in any way they can; promoting all content associated with her.

She grabbed three awards at one of the biggest all youth awards in West Africa; Scream All Youth Awards 2020 at its first-ever virtual live awards in Nigeria this month. Tacha was declared the winner of the ‘Social Media Influencer’ category, ‘Brand Influencer of the Year’ and her fashion brand ‘Titans Collections’ scooped the Fashion Brand of the Year.

6. Denola Grey

Denola Grey is constantly trending and on the lips of many with his appealing fashion choices and fun fashion videos. The Nigerian TV star and influencer, Grey, has co-produced various fashion projects such as Glam Squad on Africa Magic. As an actor, he has featured in several popular series such as ‘Castle and Castle.’

This month has been a busy one for Denola; constantly popping up several times on trending lists. He announced his new collaborative collection with Orange Culture, featuring very colourful, soft and comfortable outfits. The capsule collection boasts of about 10 unisex styles ranging from ₦18,000 to ₦30,000 and is said to mirror Dénola’s personal style. The collection includes matching short sets, breezy shirts and a relaxed slouchy jumpsuit.

The Fashion Consultant was also a guest in the I Said What I Said podcast episode where he talked about being bullied and finding himself. He has also been announced to be the host of the forthcoming new season of The Voice Nigeria, alongside Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa.

5. Dj Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has successfully and cleverly wormed her way into the hearts of several Nigerians. She easily got into Football Twitter, gaining massive engagement as she pledged support for premier league teams and made quirky banter on the games.

Cuppy also massively transformed her image from someone who was the brunt of the joke in the music sector, to a beloved pop star with the release of her new debut album, ‘Original Copy’ which was met with wide praise. She has continued to retain a major Pepsi Ambassadorship role all the while maintaining a jovial, relatable personality.

4. Ebuka

Nigerian media personality, Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, simply known as Ebuka, is best known for hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show. His mentions are constantly flooded with Big Brother fans engaging with his content, talking about their favourite housemates even though his post might have nothing to do with Big Brother.

Every Sunday, after the Big Brother live eviction show, his outfits are always the talking points. His words are constantly scrutinised and the designers of every outfit he wears get massive publicity after a public appearance. It seems certain that for as long as Big Brother remains on the air, and Ebuka remains as the host, he would continue to wield much influence.

3. Ikorodu Bois

The persistent work-ethic of the content creating group, the Ikorodu Bois, is finally paying off in big chunks. The group is known for recreating movie trailers and music videos with household items in creative and humorous ways.

Back in June, the group shared a remake of the Netflix film ‘Extraction.’ The Netflix team reached out to the boys, expressing much love and promising to contact them soon. They fulfilled their promises this month; sending voice recorders, cameras, Boom microphones, tripods, Apple iMac computers and other tech accessories to the group. They got even more gifts from the camera company, RED, and the gaming company, Razer.

Several celebrities have reached out to the boys, applauding them for their content. Chris Hemsworth caught wind of the boys’ remake and commented on it. Will Smith also praised them after they recreated a trailer for his ‘Bad Boys’ films. Actor and former wrestler, Dwayne Johnson and Los Angeles Lakers basketball star, LeBron James have also sent accolades the group’s way, all thanks to their creative content.

Watch their Extraction video here:

2. Fisayo Longe

Fisayo Longe’s Kai apparel is quickly becoming a status symbol and a fashion must-have for all trendy and savvy people. The fashion and travel blogger featured number 7 in our influencer list last month but has made a sprint to the top of the list as her designs continue to gain worldwide recognition.

Celebrities have been seen sporting the signature swirl-coloured Gaia print such as Tiwa Savage, Denola Grey, Kiki Mordi, Theoddity. Also, internationally-based celebrities have taken to social media to showcase their Gaia wears e.g Eniola Hu, Jackie Aina, Patricia Bright, Elenna Owen, and Saweetie.

Her designs have featured in major fashion magazines. Kaicollective is seen sported on by co-founder of ‘Black Queer & Trans Resistance,’ Naomie Pieter, for Vogue Netherland’s September 2020 issue. Her brand was mentioned on Beyonce’s site as one of the Black and African owned brands to shop from. With also these amazing commendations, recommendations and promotions, Longe closed off this month with a major celebration. She clocked another year on August 31.

1. Kiki Mordi

Nigerian journalist and vocal feminist, Kiki Mordi, shed a bright light on the corrupt systems in Africa’s educational sector with her ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary. The 13-minute documentary exposed lecturers in the Universities of Lagos and Ghana who make it a duty to harass students sexually.

The aftermath of the release of the documentary has been explosive; both negatively and positively. Mordi had reportedly been sent death threats and there’s been a lot of scrutiny to her every word by Nigerians. On the other hand, it’s pushed Mordi’s career into the limelight and received numerous commendations from several Nigerians, celebrities and politicians included. The documentary has also spurred on a necessary conversation around sexual harassment in Nigeria, such that most recently the Nigerian Senate passed an Anti-Harassment bill. The bill is aimed at combating sexual harassment as part of a broader move to uphold ethics in the nation’s universities.

A crowning to Mordi’s courage and achievements came in this month when the journalist bagged a 2020 Emmy Award nomination for the ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary, under the News & Current Affairs category.

She also celebrated her birthday on August 12, sharing her lovely birthday shoot pictures on social media.

Honourable Mention

The Real Femi

Femi Imokhai , popularly known as The Real Femi on Instagram, for his comedy style. He has recently gained prominence by riding off the backs of the Big Brother Naija show. He has consistently produced hilarious skits mimicking the housemates and the show in general.