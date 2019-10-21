5 Things that Should Matter Today: ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya is producing a live-action Barney movie

According to multiple reports, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is set to produce a live-action Barney movie. Lol. How original. But Kaluuya has said he will subvert expectations about the movie, which will be made through his 59% production company. Barney and Friends first premiered on PBS in 1992, and the series the titular character Barney, a purple Tyrannosaurus rex who conveys educational messages through songs and small dance routines with a friendly, optimistic attitude.

Speaking about the movie, Kaluuya said, “Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood. We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

No other details about the movie has been announced yet.

Davido is now a father!

Davido and Chioma welcomed their son in the early hours of today October 20th in the United Kingdom. The happy dad shared the beautiful photo on his IG page.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Farming premieres in Nigeria

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s directorial debut Farming finally premiered yesterday in Lagos, and the event was attended by Nollywood actors, celebrities and movie enthusiasts.

13 Nigerian sex workers have been arrested by the Ghanaian Police

13 Nigerian commercial sex workers have been arrested by the Ghanaian Police following a raid in Northern Region. The arrested commercial sex workers were handed over to the country’s Immigration Service who are now investigating the routes the sex workers entered Ghana from.

President Buhari departs for Russia

President Buhari will on Monday October 21st, depart Abuja for Russia to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, scheduled to hold between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. A statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the summit would focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.