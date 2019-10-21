In a comedy of errors, Rema was one of the few highlights of the #13thHeadies

Rema

As an awards show, Hip TV’s The Headies sits in a precarious position. It is the most prestigious of all the music entertainment awards, with a long history of overcoming several odds each year and essentially anointing each generation of new musical acts. Its Next Rated category is considered sacred, and each year, new artists vying for the honour, put out their best work, initiate micro beef and drum up anticipation for the show. The Headies somehow also holds the honour for being the most consistently problematic awards show in terms of execution. There have a fistfights on stage, artists threatening artists, power errors, less than ideal hosts, guest presenters who had no idea what they were doing on the stage; you name it, the Headies has had to deal with it.

It is clear that the management behind the Headies gave significant thought to the show this year. They moved it from December (where other celebrity shows usually interfered with the success of the show) to October, announced their nominations in ample time for the nominated artists in voting categories to really push their fanbases to vote. They even hired the country’s premier event planning company to handle the logistics. It should have been a great show.

But there were a few things they couldn’t have anticipated. Wizkid, arguably the country’s biggest popstar, chose to hold his annual concert at the O2 Arena on the same day as the Headies. That meant having to choose between attending an awards show in Lagos and earning a lump sum in London was a zero sum. The country’s big three (Wizkid, Davido and Burnaboy) went with Wizkid, as did Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Don Jazzy and a host of other A and B-list performers. This severe dearth of performers, meant many of the nominees for the awards were conspicuously absent, replaced by the recently minted Big Brother Housemates.

No big names, means no big name performers and the Headies really had to scrounge to get any buzz. As a live show, this was doubly problematic because nobody is ditching their favourite shows to watch Zakky Adzee, Styl Plus or Sunny Nneji resurrect from the grave of obscurity to lipsync their decades old greatest hits, especially when none of them were nominated. Between that and the less than stellar guest presenter who came on stage in droves to fumble through the show’s 22 categories, audiences at home were completely drained any enthusiasm by the time the ‘Recording of the Year’ awards were presented. Special mention; why oh why, is Regina Daniels mother presenting an award at the Hip Hop World Awards, who vetoed that? Who?

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though. Rema won the Next Rated category, crowning a year of many wins for him. His performance at the show was also a highlight, energetic and fresh after two hours of enduring greatest hits medley after greatest hits medley. Teni the Entertainer also had her moment in the sun, winning three awards, including a hard to justify ‘Record of the Year’, which was a non-voting category. But to see a woman go toe-to-toe with male popstars and win was delight. Yemi Alade was also a well deserved winner, earning herself a ‘Performer of Year’ gong.

The Headies cant continue to run on legacy for much longer. If anything this year’s show proves that until the show provides real value for our A-listers, they will lose them to other financial prospects.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo October 18, 2019

Amaarae is showing all of us a thing on or two on how to capitalize on nostalgia

Have you seen the new Amaarae website? Well you should. As part of the roll out for her new single Like ...

Edwin Okolo October 17, 2019

So City FM radio presenters have opinions, what else is new?

Hypocrisy is a strange thing. It is the reason why we hold ourselves according to standards that we cannot honestly ...

Edwin Okolo October 16, 2019

Five events we’re looking forward to next week at the Ake Book and Arts Festival

Believe it or not, we are less than 10 days away from the 2019, Ake Book and Arts Festival from ...

Edwin Okolo October 15, 2019

If you’ve written #Tacha off, then you haven’t been watching the trends

Yesterday OAP Do2un got a first hand taste of the true power of the #TachaNation fanbase. Since Tacha was evicted ...

Edwin Okolo October 14, 2019

Can Teebillz really help Tacha rebrand her image?

‘No leave, no transfer’ x Teebillz, that’s not something I’d thought I’d see in 2019. This was one of the ...

Edwin Okolo October 9, 2019

Khafi is proof there is more than one way to play the Big Brother game

Two weeks to the end of Big Brother Nigeria, Khafi Kareem was announced as the new co-host of the 2019 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail