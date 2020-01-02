5 Things that Should Matter Today: Google celebrates the 57th posthumous birthday of legendary filmmaker Amaka Igwe with doodle

It’s been five years since Nollywood lost luminary filmmaker and trailblazer Amaka Igwe, who was responsible for acclaimed classic Violated and one of TV’s most enduring comedies Fuji House of Commotion. She would have been 57 today, and Google is celebrating with her with a posthumous doodle. Rest in Power.

Naira Marley opts for out of court settlement over alleged car theft

Naira Marley has reportedly opted for out-of-court settlement after being given a last chance to appear in court over an alleged car theft.

According to lawyers representing Naira Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police against their clients might be dropped before the next hearing of the case if the talks between them and the complainant’s lawyers is successful.

Reps deliberate on barring 70-year-olds from contesting for elective offices

The House of Representatives has moved to bar politicians above the age of 70 from contesting in elections into various political offices in the country.

Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha sponsored the bill which seeks to amend relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution which will in turn put a check on the age and educational qualifications of politicians.

Buhari says he won’t contest for elections in 2023

President Buhari has officially confirmed that he will leave office in 2023 and won’t contest in any future elections. Buhari said he is a strong believer of democratic principles and will promote and sustain them in Nigeria and across West Africa. He stated this in his New Year letter to Nigerians, which was released by the Presidency yesterday.

Democracy would have collapsed in 2015 if Jega had caved in –  Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu has shared his thoughts on the 2015 Presidential election in which President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), unseated Dr. Goodluck Jonathan of the People’s Democratic Party.

Appearing on a special end of the year programme ‘2019 End Of A Decade’ on Channels Television, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said he believed democracy would have ended if Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega had caved in to the pressure of denying President Buhari victory.

  The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

