Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

PlayStation 5 release date is November 20, 2020. Tell your girl now so she has enough time to save, scam, steal, prostitute, whatever. — ⚡️ (@UNJML) January 1, 2020

When you want to dance, you have Naira, Zlatan, Wizzy, OBO, Baddo and the likes to stimulate your gbese But when you want to be reminded that no matter how alone you feel sometimes, God is with you, and even if everyone abandons you, God won’t, just listen to Ada Ehi’s songs 😍 — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) January 1, 2020

New year resolutions? No please. I have not completed the ones I made in 2018. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) January 1, 2020

It’s just January 1 and I’m tired already. — Aros (@Damii_aros) January 1, 2020

Happy new year Manchester United fans! We’re beating Arsenal today right? — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) January 1, 2020