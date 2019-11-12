">5 Things that Should Matter Today: 'Joy,' which chronicles Nigerian sex workers in Austria, has been disqualified from the Oscars' Best International Film category » YNaija

5 Things that Should Matter Today: ‘Joy,’ which chronicles Nigerian sex workers in Austria, has been disqualified from the Oscars’ Best International Film category

Following the disqualification of Lionheart by the Academy, Nigeria’s first-ever Oscar entry, Austria’s entry Joy has been disqualified too for the same reason. Directed by Saudabeh Mortezai, the film is no longer eligible to compete in the Oscars. The film chronicles Nigerian sex workers in Vienna, Austria and is available on Netflix.

 The Academy found that two-thirds of the dialogue in Joy is in English. Austria’s selection committee found out about the news on Monday. The country’s official language is German. As was the case with Lionheart, the Academy says that Joy violated an Academy rule that mandates entries in the Best International Film Category must have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The Oscars recently changed the category name from Best Foreign Language Film to Best International Film.

Trevor Noah becomes first African to sell out New York’s Madison Square

Court of Appeal rules on Seyi Makinde’s electon as governor of Oyo

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has affirmed the victory of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo State governorship election.

The court upheld the decision of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which declared Governor Makinde as the winner of the March 9 poll, in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Abubakar Yahaya on Monday, November 11th.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chinua Achebe, Yaa Gyasi named in BBC’s list of 100 Novels that Shaped Our World

Check out the full list here.

Former Petroleum minister Tam David-West is dead

Tam David-West, a former Minister of Petroleum, has died. He was aged 83. Although the circumstances surrounding his death is yet to be ascertained, President Buhari in a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, mourned the former Minister who he described as an ”ally and friend”.

 

