On the road to joy | The Daily Vulnerable

The one thing I have learnt in my road to joy is to change my relationship with adversity, with trouble.

To be fascinated by it, to dance with it, and to even embrace it.

In this world you will have tribulation, the Christian Bible told it’s readers, but the real trick is not just to suffer, it is to be ready for suffering without losing that which makes you human, without losing vulnerability, without shutting your heart down.

The strong person is not the person who pretends like nothing touches you, the strong person is the one that allows himself or herself to acknowledge that this thing that happened to me, though I don’t like it, yet I am not overcome by that feeling.

“To face hardship without becoming hard”, Desmond Tutu said in The Book of Joy, “to deal with heartbreak without becoming broken”, the person who can go through a painful experience and say to themselves, “I wasn’t happy with that but I was ready for it and it will not change who I am.”

That person will always be able to live a joyful life.