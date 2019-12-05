5 Things that Should Matter Today: Phyno has launched a new line of earphones in collaboration with NewAge

Aside music, Nigerian artistes are starting to explore merchandising as a new stream of income. There was Burna Boy’s Burna Bank in partnership with streaming platform Spotify, Wizkid’s Starboy merch, and now it is Phyno’s new line of earphones. The rapper collaborated with earphones company New Age, and it stemmed from Phyno’s desire to roll out affordable bluetooth earphones.

We won’t pass Hate Speech Bill – Senate President Ahmed Lawan

Following the public outcry that greeted the hate speech bill, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said the Senate won’t pass the proposed anti-free speech bills.

Lawan made the disclosure in response to a detailed written protest letter against the hate speech bill and anti-social media bill before the senate by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA.

We lack the power to prosecute electoral offenders – INEC

The Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it lacks the capacity to prosecute electoral offenders.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu who spoke during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Tuesday December 3, said they’ve worked closely with the police even though there is no timeframe for the prosecution of electoral offenders.

Check out the trailer for Merry Men 2

Court orders FG to recover pensions collected by Akpabio, Fashola, Amaechi, others

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has ordered the Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors including Rotimi Amaechi, Babatunde Fashola, Godswill Akpabio” and others who are currently serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.

In a judgement delivered last week, the judge directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect life time pensions.

