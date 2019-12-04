Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today.

CNN slaps different when you’re queuing in a bank. — dirty paws (@YESVS) December 4, 2019

My sister is eating eba at 8am like a true armed robber. — Momo ❤️ (@FatBellyMo) December 4, 2019

Nigerian men have done more for Nigerian women than the government. Poverty alleviation.

Bursary.

Feeding.

Health care.

Housing.

Education. God bless Nigerian men for Nigerian women. 🙏🏾😂 — 🖕🏽 (@Ferdy_6th) December 4, 2019

I hate when people confuse Education for Intelligence.

You might not have a High School Certificate and be intelligent.

You can have a Bachelor’s degree and still be an Idiot. — Dafe (@_odafe_) December 4, 2019

Parents! train up your child in the way it should be, so that when they grow up like you. They won’t start begging random genders for relationship and sex via their DMs. 🙃🧐 — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐜 || 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@trendydjtimic) December 4, 2019

Your parents don’t hate tattoo. You’re just BROKE — Chief ♛ (@Dan_skili) December 4, 2019

If you want to lose weight, you don’t need exercise or diet.just fall in love with the wrong person. — KingJames 🌍🌎🌏 (@kingjames_x) December 4, 2019