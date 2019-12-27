Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I remember going to one “organic” restaurant in Phase 1. Looked at the menu, 1 beef, eran, meat for 10k. I thought it was a typo, I had to ask. I just concluded the restaurant’s for money laundering and left. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@sugabillionaire) December 27, 2019

I fw Mazi Ibe and his quality tweets but when Simi said “Lets talk woman to child” bruh I begged airtel to exhaust my bundle 😭😭😭😭 — Aba Boy 🎅🏾 (@Frank_LeanXV) December 26, 2019

Two year olds are so rude, I was gisting with this babe and she just left??????? — troublemaker (@rennyderin) December 27, 2019

When you are doing skincare but your skin doesn’t care.. — AbasiFreke (@prinzgbemi) December 27, 2019