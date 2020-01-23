8 soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush, Lassa fever claims 15 lives in Ondo | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

We’ll bring Alison Madueke back to Nigeria to face justice – EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu vows

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has vowed that the anti-graft agency would ensure that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is repatriated to Nigeria to face criminal charges against her.

Magu made the vow in Ibadan, Oyo state today Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, while fielding questions from journalists during his working visit to the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office. He earlier told journalists when he was at the Ilorin Zonal Office on a working visit yesterday.

8 soldiers killed, five wounded in Boko Haram ambush in Borno

Eight soldiers have lost their lives after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military patrol team in Borno. Five soldiers were wounded and two still missing in action as of late Tuesday. The ambush on 156 Task Force Battalion occurred at about 1:00 p.m. in Mainok, about 60 kilometres west of Maiduguri.

One of the soldiers killed has been identified as Lt Nura Yusuf Maiadua from Katsina.

Governor Akeredolu cries out as Lassa Fever claims 15 lives in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has cried out over the recent Lassa fever outbreak which has reportedly claimed 15 lives in Ondo State and also left 28 people in critical conditions.

New Telegraph reported that the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo community of Ondo State, has over 100 people being treated for Lassa Fever. A source said the patients are from the border communities of the state in the Northern Senatorial District like Oka-Akoko, Owo and Ose axis. It was also gathered that a medical doctor lost his wife to the disease in the recent outbreak.

Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Okey Onyekanma resigns

Days after Hope Uzodinma of the APC assumed office, the Imo State Deputy Speaker, Okey Onyekanma, has resigned his portfolio. Speaker of the House, Cyprain Akaolisa, read Onyekanma’s resignation letter during the plenary of the Assembly yesterday. Onyekanma also resigned as the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business.

FG and Nigerian Army accused of forcefully removing residents from Tarkwa Bay

The federal government and the Nigerian army have been accused of forcing dwellers out of their homes at popular Tarkwa Bay in Lagos. It was also alleged that there is no arrangement for resettlement of the displaced dwellers, whose houses are reportedly being demolished.