Access Bank named Most Outstanding Company in Sustainability in Africa for the 3rd consecutive time

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank, has cemented its position as the leader in Sustainability in Nigeria, winning its third consecutive ‘Most Outstanding Company in Sustainability in Africa’ award at the SERAS CSR Awards Africa.

The Bank was recognized for its stellar efforts in promoting sustainability in its business operations and contributing to positive development across the various communities it serves.

Receiving the award, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Access Bank’s Head of Sustainability, credited the leadership of the Bank for its sustainability vision and unwavering support in the development and execution of groundbreaking projects.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the ‘Most Outstanding Company in Sustainability in Africa’ for the third consecutive time. This award speaks to the effort of our team and the support we receive from the leadership of the Bank, starting at the Board level. We feel motivated to sustain this level of excellence, knowing our efforts in conceptualizing and implementing groundbreaking sustainability projects will go a long way in helping us achieve the 2030 Sustainability Development Goals,” she said.

Other award recognitions received by the Bank include the ‘Best Company in Partnership for Development,’ ‘Best Company in Climate Action,’ ‘Best Company in Sustainability Reporting’ and ‘Best Corporate Communications Team Award.’

The annual SERAS CSR Awards Africa, now in its 13th edition, has grown to become the prime corporate awards promoting and measuring corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa. Key industry stakeholders rate it as the industry gold standard recognition for impactful investment in CSR and sustainability. It is the biggest event on the CSR & Sustainability calendar in Nigeria and Africa.

The recognition by SERAS is in keeping with Access Bank’s growing reputation for sustainability excellence. In July 2019, Access Bank became a four-time consecutive winner of the ‘Outstanding Business Sustainability Award’ at the Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards, making it the only African institution to do so. In August 2019, the Bank was also named the ‘Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria’ by the World Finance Awards, becoming a nine-time winner of the award.