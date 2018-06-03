Adesua Etomi and Kunle Remi are married (again) on “2 Strings Attached” and we have questions

Making its debut on streaming service Conga TV last week, 2 Strings Attached is the new television series helmed by Eneaji Chris Eneng and stars Adesua Etomi and Kunle Remi in lead roles. It’s a little surreal, don’t you think, to see both actors on the same project post-hashtag BAAD 2017 and post-Kunle Remi’s declaration that he is not Adesua’s ex? OK. Maybe Kunle wasn’t really Adesua’s old flame. And, sure, casting agents and filmmakers have the creative license to put their desired actor in a movie or TV role, or even cast real-life married actors in married roles. Or pair up opposite-sex actors again because of their previous screen chemistry.

Adesua and Kunle first starred together in the 2015 romantic drama Falling, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. They play a young happily married couple, until things don’t go so happily anymore. And, thanks to this Pulse article that I unearthed which credits Adesua as a good kisser in Falling, we cannot blame the then-rising actress for giving it her “all.” Kunle is a fine, yummy piece of a man, with a dangerous propensity to go half-nude on screen (I haven’t been more scandalised since watching the actor show off his globular butt in a sex scene in Alter Ego).

In 2 Strings Attached, Adesua and Kunle reunite as a warring couple, which is poetic as it is oxymoronic. Before the premiere of the show, the trailer shows them constantly at conflict in their marriage, attending therapy sessions in which they fuss and argue and air their grievances to their therapist. Released in a consumable binge format, 2 Strings Attached is one of the latest television content on Conga TV, which was reportedly produced three years ago but has now found a home on the streaming platform.

Why now? Eneaji Chris Eneng, who has supplied content for rival service IROKOTv and directed films like The Conductor, Troubled Waters, and The Bodyguard seemed to have offloaded 2 Strings Attached on the content-hungry Conga TV. Critics, and ardent followers of Nigerian celebrity culture, might not construct secondary meanings around the show, given that it pairs Adesua and Kunle together. It’s just television, after all.