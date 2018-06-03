Here are the Nollywood movies coming to cinemas this June

The first quarter of 2018 was a wellspring of movie releases in Nollywood and, so far, reviews are gradually pointing towards last year’s overwhelming output of bad movies. It’s too early to push the panic button yet. For me, I’m particularly looking forward to the hatching of a breakout star. And while I continue to hope for one, the month of June is here and that means opening weekends and fresh box office numbers. June’s slate of movies is a mixed bag of genres, so you should be able to find something that appeals to you.

Rule Number 1

With its premiere early in the week, Keira Hewatch and Chinonso Young are playing best friends in Lynsey Efejuku’s romantic comedy. On paper, Rule Number 1 pushes the “sisters before misters “ logline as a feminist-adjacent bulwark. But this sister code is repeatedly tested, and what is friendship when some man candy is up for grabs, hmm?

Guyn Man

In the crowded market of romantic comedies, Guyn Man stood out with a kind of finesse and stars Adunni Ade, Jimmy Odukoya, Ireti Doyle, Ben Lugo and more. Enduring multiple shifting of its premiere date in 2017, Lynsey Efejuku’s quietly enthralling rom-com will finally come to cinemas June 15. Anaya and Ikechukwu have been best friends since university, and Guyn Man explores the friend zone and the path to romantic happiness.

Club

The trailer for Imoh Umoren’s thriller Club might be scatterbrained, and in some parts just unbelievably banal (that ending, oh God). But we can look forward to understanding what the deal is with Nancy Isime’s Black Widow impersonation. Starring Gideon Okeke, Baaj Adebuke, Nonso Kalango, and Saidi Balogun, Club is currently showing in cinemas.

Boss Of All Bosses

Ike Nnaebue’s Boss Of All Bosses is an interesting exposition on corporate Nigeria, and with a comical bite. Out June 15, the comedy follows the story of Tony as the insufferable managing director of Hemcorp. When his performance becomes unsatisfactory, Hemcorp’s CEO employs Samuel, a second manager who would wrestle with Tony to be the Ultimate Managing Director. Boss Of All Bosses will debut in cinemas June 12.

Ghetto Bred

Eniola Badmus’s hood comedy Ghetto Bred is like a cousin to Toyin Abraham’s The Ghost and the Tout. In April, and via Instagram, Badmus assertively said that there can only be one Ghetto Bred, which was a way to promote her film within the whirring media noise that Abraham’s The Ghost and the Tout was creating. In the film, Badmus plays a boisterous taxi driver living in the ghetto, and who never thought of having a boyfriend but later falls in love. Ghetto Bred comes out June 15, and features stars like Helen Paul, Jide Kosoko, Nnedu Wazobia, Yaw, Ushbebe and more.

PayDay

After being shifted from April for its premiere, Cheta Chukwu’s PayDay could be worth the wait when it finally comes out June 13 The movie tell the story of best friends Paul (Baaj Adebule) and Ortega (Ebiye Victor) who, just before they are about to renew their yearly house rent, that landlord dies suddenly and seemingly with no heir apparent. What follows is an expensive night-out to celebrate and a surprise reckoning the following day.