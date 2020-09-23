Adron Homes 6060 Empowering Everyone Promo is offering 40% discount on all their estates

Have you been looking for the opportunity to start and grow your business whilst owning real estate at your own pace? Look no more!

Celebrating Sixty Years of Independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, it is in this spirit that Adron Homes is introducing “60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo” aimed at offering mouthwatering major discounts combined with gift items, diverse small business startup kits to reward and support its customers.

In line with its commitment to empower many Nigerians and provide them with decent and affordable housing solution, Adron homes 60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo will offer 40% off on all land properties and will reward and support customers with business startup kits including grinding machine, sewing machine, tricycles, mini buses, cars and much more.

To qualify and enjoy these amazing rewards, simply subscribe to any of the company’s products with an initial deposit of N25,000 only.

Customers will also be empowered  through skills acquisition programs focusing on ICT, photography, food processing, fishery, catering and others.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t be left out, subscribe today by visiting www.adronhomesproperties.com  to get started and enjoy life changing rewards.

Follow the conversation on social media using hashtag #AdronHomes6060. Click here for more information

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor September 21, 2020

Netflix partners with Inkblot Productions to produce untitled YA series

Since Netflix announced its partnership with INKBLOT productions to create a yet to be titled drama series today, many questions ...

Sponsor September 19, 2020

9mobile uplifts small business owners with Mega Millions Promo

The ongoing Mega Millions Promo by Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile could not have emerged at a better time. This is ...

Sponsor September 18, 2020

La Casera raises the bar with its ongoing Digital Campaigns

As the saying goes, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do”. The lock down has come and partially gone, now ...

Sponsor September 18, 2020

ALAT debuts Mobile App Upgrade with exciting features

Africa’s First fully digital bank ALAT by Wema bank, has fulfilled its promise to creating easy, reliable and convenient banking ...

Sponsor September 18, 2020

Disney Africa chooses FilmOne for exclusive distribution in West Africa

Lagos-based FilmOne Entertainment has signed an exclusive theatrical distribution agreement with The Walt Disney Company Africa for it to distribute ...

Sponsor September 11, 2020

Grand Oak Limited launches Lord’s Chocolate Gin

Your City has a NEW FLAVOUR! Grand Oak Limited, connoisseurs of your favourite gin brand, Lord’s Gin, have launched a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail