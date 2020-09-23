Adron Homes 6060 Empowering Everyone Promo is offering 40% discount on all their estates

Have you been looking for the opportunity to start and grow your business whilst owning real estate at your own pace? Look no more!

Celebrating Sixty Years of Independence really calls for pomp and pageantry, it is in this spirit that Adron Homes is introducing “60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo” aimed at offering mouthwatering major discounts combined with gift items, diverse small business startup kits to reward and support its customers.

In line with its commitment to empower many Nigerians and provide them with decent and affordable housing solution, Adron homes 60-60 Empowering Everyone Promo will offer 40% off on all land properties and will reward and support customers with business startup kits including grinding machine, sewing machine, tricycles, mini buses, cars and much more.

To qualify and enjoy these amazing rewards, simply subscribe to any of the company’s products with an initial deposit of N25,000 only.

Customers will also be empowered through skills acquisition programs focusing on ICT, photography, food processing, fishery, catering and others.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t be left out, subscribe today by visiting www.adronhomesproperties.com to get started and enjoy life changing rewards.

Follow the conversation on social media using hashtag #AdronHomes6060. Click here for more information