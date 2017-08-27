Again, court seizes £18m worth property linked to Alison-Madueke

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has reportedly frozen a £10 million worth of London property allegedly bought for former minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

As reported by Premium Times, two properties at Regents Park in London, along with one in Buckinghamshire, have now been frozen based on the request of Nigerian authorities.

[Read Also: This is literally everything you need to know about Diezani Alison-Madueke’s expensive “crimes”]

A London court gave the frozen order in September 2016, but details of the rulings have only recently become public.

But the agency was not able to prevent a further two properties worth £8 million from being sold.