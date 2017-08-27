Liveblog: Catch up with #TheVoiceNigeria live show here

Tonight, the real battles begin!
32 contestants will be performing live for the first time on #TheVoiceNigeria stage. From Team Patoranking, Team Yemi Alade, Team Waje and Team Yemi Alade, viewers will now get to vote for their favourite contestants.
Follow this liveblog as we keep you up to date with tonight’s show.
So, it’s Precious, Hightee, Ifeoma and Glorie for the next round. All the other contestants need your votes to stay in the competition
And it’s Precious! thevoicenigeria
Timi oooo! Bada or Precious or Wolei or Amarachi? Who will it be? This is too tough thevoicenigeria
Precious is the ultimate vocalist and he proves it with this amazing rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing thevoicenigeria
Wolei is performing Brymo’s Ara and we’re loving the sound of it so far thevoicenigeria
Amarachi is performing Meghan Trainor’s No! She looks every bit like a star on that stage thevoicenigeria
Bada, oh Bada! He just made us all proud. thevoicenigeria
Yes! Yes! We love Bada and he’s up next to perform Sean Kingston’s Beautiful thevoicenigeria
Waje has made her choice and Glorie makes it to the next stage! thevoicenigeria
So who stays on Team Waje tonight? WOW, Glorie, Favour or Efezino? Fingers are tightly crossed thevoicenigeria
WOW just took us back to 1981, guyssss! thevoicenigeria
Mr WOW has come again with his energy o! He’s performing Kool and the Gang’s Get down on it. thevoicenigeria
Favour is on stage bringing all the sass with Tiwa Savage’s All Over thevoicenigeria
It turns out Glory is Terry G’s sister. That explains the ginjah. He should be proud. thevoicenigeria
Wow! Glory’s rendition of Hello was powerful. Adele would be proud thevoicenigeria
Glory is performing Adele’s hit track, Hello! Now, this is about to be a tough one. We can’t wait to see her kill it thevoicenigeria
thevoicenigeria Waje blows kisses at Efezino and Patoranking rates her 11/10. She definitely killed it!
thevoicenigeria It’s time for Team Waje! Efezino opens the stage with a rendition of Clean Bandit’s Rockabye. How well can she pull this off?
thevoicenigeria It’s not over for Chris Rio, JahNonso and Bunmi. Vote for your favourite contestant to move to the next round.
thevoicenigeria It’s time to make the big decision! Yemi Alade goes with Ifeoma and we think that’s a great choice. Congratulations Ifeoma!!!
thevoicenigeria Who will Yemi Alade save tonight?
Yemi Alade is super impressed with Bunmi’s performance of her own song thevoicenigeria
thevoicenigeria Guys, are you ready for Bunmi? Remember her rendition of Asa’s Eye Adaba? She’s performing her coach, Yemi Alade’s song.
thevoicenigeria Jah Nonso is performing for the second time ever on the show and he seems to have a lot of energy. Impressive or nah?
The judges think Chris Rio did so well with Shawn Mendes’ Stitches! We think so too…
We’re on to Team Yemi Alade and first stop to perform is Chris Rio and he’s Shawn Mendez tonight!
Patoranking has decided to save Hightee! She gets to move on to the next round as the others rely on votes to keep them on the show.
Who will Patoranking save tonight? Voke, Kessydriz, Hightee or Afolayan?
Ladies and Gentlemen! Voke be setting the stage on fayaaaa!
We think Hightee killed it! Lauryn Hill would be proud! The judges agree with us too…
Itunu is performing Lauryn Hill’s That Thing and she’s killing it so far!
Itunu is performing a classic tonight, guyzzzzz
Timi thinks Afolayan entertained the audience and has grown from the last performance while all Patoranking has to say is “Despacito”. Go boy!
Not sure why he screamed “Nigeria” at the end of his performance but Afolayan sure killed it!!!
Next up is Afolayan who will be performing PSquare’s E no Eazy! Can he pull it off?
First to hit the stage was Kessydriz from teampatoranking with a performance of Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do.
Yemi Alade said she shoki’d to the song and thought it was a good performance.
We do this again next week, guys! thevoicenigeria