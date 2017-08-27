Liveblog: Catch up with #TheVoiceNigeria live show here

Tonight, the real battles begin!

32 contestants will be performing live for the first time on #TheVoiceNigeria stage. From Team Patoranking, Team Yemi Alade, Team Waje and Team Yemi Alade, viewers will now get to vote for their favourite contestants.

Follow this liveblog as we keep you up to date with tonight’s show.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Tolu August 27, 20179:05 pm

We do this again next week, guys! thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20179:05 pm

So, it’s Precious, Hightee, Ifeoma and Glorie for the next round. All the other contestants need your votes to stay in the competition
thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:57 pm

And it’s Precious! thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:56 pm

Timi oooo! Bada or Precious or Wolei or Amarachi? Who will it be? This is too tough thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:54 pm

Precious is the ultimate vocalist and he proves it with this amazing rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:48 pm

Wolei is performing Brymo’s Ara and we’re loving the sound of it so far thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:41 pm

Amarachi is performing Meghan Trainor’s No! She looks every bit like a star on that stage thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:37 pm

Bada, oh Bada! He just made us all proud. thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:33 pm

Yes! Yes! We love Bada and he’s up next to perform Sean Kingston’s Beautiful thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:31 pm

Waje has made her choice and Glorie makes it to the next stage! thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:28 pm

So who stays on Team Waje tonight? WOW, Glorie, Favour or Efezino? Fingers are tightly crossed thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:25 pm

WOW just took us back to 1981, guyssss! thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:23 pm

Mr WOW has come again with his energy o! He’s performing Kool and the Gang’s Get down on it. thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:20 pm

Favour is on stage bringing all the sass with Tiwa Savage’s All Over thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:18 pm

It turns out Glory is Terry G’s sister. That explains the ginjah. He should be proud. thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:16 pm

Wow! Glory’s rendition of Hello was powerful. Adele would be proud thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:13 pm

Glory is performing Adele’s hit track, Hello! Now, this is about to be a tough one. We can’t wait to see her kill it thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20178:08 pm

thevoicenigeria Waje blows kisses at Efezino and Patoranking rates her 11/10. She definitely killed it!

Tolu August 27, 20178:06 pm

thevoicenigeria It’s time for Team Waje! Efezino opens the stage with a rendition of Clean Bandit’s Rockabye. How well can she pull this off?

Tolu August 27, 20178:04 pm

thevoicenigeria It’s not over for Chris Rio, JahNonso and Bunmi. Vote for your favourite contestant to move to the next round.

Tolu August 27, 20178:02 pm

thevoicenigeria It’s time to make the big decision! Yemi Alade goes with Ifeoma and we think that’s a great choice. Congratulations Ifeoma!!!

Tolu August 27, 20178:01 pm

thevoicenigeria Who will Yemi Alade save tonight?

Tolu August 27, 20178:00 pm

Yemi Alade is super impressed with Bunmi’s performance of her own song thevoicenigeria

Tolu August 27, 20177:57 pm

thevoicenigeria Guys, are you ready for Bunmi? Remember her rendition of Asa’s Eye Adaba? She’s performing her coach, Yemi Alade’s song.

Tolu August 27, 20177:49 pm

thevoicenigeria Jah Nonso is performing for the second time ever on the show and he seems to have a lot of energy. Impressive or nah?

Tolu August 27, 20177:42 pm

The judges think Chris Rio did so well with Shawn Mendes’ Stitches! We think so too…

Tolu August 27, 20177:39 pm

We’re on to Team Yemi Alade and first stop to perform is Chris Rio and he’s Shawn Mendez tonight!

Tolu August 27, 20177:37 pm

Patoranking has decided to save Hightee! She gets to move on to the next round as the others rely on votes to keep them on the show.

Tolu August 27, 20177:31 pm

Who will Patoranking save tonight? Voke, Kessydriz, Hightee or Afolayan?

Tolu August 27, 20177:27 pm

Ladies and Gentlemen! Voke be setting the stage on fayaaaa!

Tolu August 27, 20177:26 pm

We think Hightee killed it! Lauryn Hill would be proud! The judges agree with us too…

Tolu August 27, 20177:24 pm

Itunu is performing Lauryn Hill’s That Thing and she’s killing it so far!

Tolu August 27, 20177:23 pm

Itunu is performing a classic tonight, guyzzzzz

Tolu August 27, 20177:22 pm

Timi thinks Afolayan entertained the audience and has grown from the last performance while all Patoranking has to say is “Despacito”. Go boy!

Tolu August 27, 20177:21 pm

Not sure why he screamed “Nigeria” at the end of his performance but Afolayan sure killed it!!!

Tolu August 27, 20177:18 pm

Next up is Afolayan who will be performing PSquare’s E no Eazy! Can he pull it off?

Tolu August 27, 20177:17 pm

First to hit the stage was Kessydriz from teampatoranking with a performance of Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do.

Yemi Alade said she shoki’d to the song and thought it was a good performance.

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

LXG 17 tournament: Registration is still on as gamers prepares for another weekend of fun with FIFA17

#TheVoiceNigeria: Watch the contestants who survived tonight’s battle and others who said goodbye

#TheVoiceNigeria: Look who made it into the competition at tonight’s final blind auditions