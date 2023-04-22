How Poverty Sparked my Transition from Dancing to Singing – Asake

Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake, is a talented Nigerian artist, whose music has been catching fire on the airwaves lately.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Asake shared his journey to becoming a singer, revealing that it was his need for financial stability that made him switch from dancing to singing.

Asake, who initially started as a dancer, found himself unable to make enough money from it.

He said, “I actually did not want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing. But at the end of the day, after dancing, I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”

Asake’s early exposure to music from his parents also played a significant role in his decision to pursue a career in music.

He said, “My parents used to play me a lot of classical songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music. At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music.”

Asake’s rise to fame is a testament to the power of music to change lives and bring people together. His music speaks to the everyday struggles and triumphs of the Nigerian people, and his unique sound and style have earned him a devoted following.

So, the next time you hear Asake’s hit song ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’, remember that it was not just his love for music that got him to where he is today but also his grit and determination to overcome poverty and make a name for himself in the music industry.