Global cost of living crisis not unique to Nigeria – Garba Shehu; ‘Thank you for tolerating me,’ Buhari tells Nigerians | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Global cost of living crisis not unique to Nigeria – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, has said that the rising cost of living in Nigeria is not unique to the country. In an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Shehu defended President Muhammadu Buhari against some of the problems encountered by Nigerians over the past eight years.

Shehu stated that the current administration has done well in ensuring food security and reducing the cost of living in Nigeria, despite the global crisis caused by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted economies around the world.

“The cost of living crisis is a global phenomenon. Nigerians need to just look beyond our shores and see how national economies are going into liquidation. See what is happening to Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and even Europe,” Shehu said.

He continued, “There is a global crisis that has afflicted the entire (world) globally. When Covid came, all countries of the world recessed in their economies, except perhaps China. This has continued to be compounded by the crisis in the supply systems warranted by the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia and all of that. Everyone is managing a bad situation and Nigeria is not doing badly in doing this.”

Shehu also spoke about Buhari’s efforts to address the problem of insecurity in the country. He argued that the Federal Government has performed creditably in its efforts at tackling the myriads of security challenges that have bedevilled Africa’s most populous nation.

“As we speak today, the Nigerian military is not only fighting in the northeast but also in the northwest, particularly in Zamfara State, and also in the north-central, particularly in Benue State, and parts of Plateau State,” Shehu said.

He concluded that the government is determined to ensure that Nigerians are safe and that the country’s territorial integrity is not compromised.

‘Thank you for tolerating me,’ Buhari tells Nigerians

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari expressed gratitude to the Nigerian people for their tolerance during his eight years in office, in a farewell address delivered during Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari was first sworn in as President on May 29, 2015, for a four-year term, and was re-elected and inaugurated on May 29, 2019, for another four years. While reminiscing on his election loss three times and his eventual win in 2015, the President attributed his victory to technology through the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

He urged anyone he may have hurt during his time in office to forgive him and thanked God for the opportunity to serve as Nigeria’s President twice.

He said, “Having been a Governor, Minister, and the President twice, I think God has given us an incredible opportunity to serve as your president. And I thank God for that.

“So, please whoever feels I have done wrong to, we are all humans. There is no doubt I hurt some people and I wish you will pardon me. And those that think that I have hurt them so much, please pardon me.”

Buhari also expressed his eagerness to retire to his hometown, Daura, in Katsina state, which he said is eight kilometers from the Niger Republic.

He stated, “I assure you, I have deliberately arranged to be as far away from you as possible not because I don’t appreciate the love you’ve shown to me, but because I think I’ve gotten what I have asked, and I would rather quietly retire to my hometown.”

He added that democracy is a good thing and that he was lucky to have been a Governor, Minister, Head of State, and President twice.

The President took a swipe at those who claimed that justice could not be served in the court, saying that despite the fact that majority of the Supreme Court justices in all the election cases he took to court were Hausa/Fulani from the north and Muslims, he lost. He attributed his victory to technology and PVC.

In response to whether he was a highly fulfilled Nigerian, Buhari said, “I thank God and as I said, I’m looking forward to returning to my town, as far away as possible from Abuja, so that the incoming government will have the time and space to take decisions, without necessarily having any input from me. I had my eight years, and I think I had enough.”

Several notable personalities were present at the farewell ceremony, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Professor Ibrahim Gambari, service chiefs, cabinet members, presidential aides, traditional rulers, and members of the business community.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter, Rev. Timothy Amakon, thanked God for using Buhari to transform the nation and prayed that he would continue to play the role of an elder statesman after leaving office. The cleric also prayed that God would help the incoming administration to continue the great work the Buhari administration has started.

Nigeria and Brazil paired in 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Nigeria’s national under-20 football team, the Flying Eagles, have been placed in Group D for the upcoming 2023 U-20 World Cup, which is set to be held in Argentina. The draw for the competition, held in Zurich, Switzerland, paired Nigeria with football powerhouse Brazil, five-time winners of the tournament.

Despite the daunting prospect of facing the Young Selecao, the Flying Eagles will also face Italy and the Dominican Republic in their group, as one of four African teams set to compete in the tournament.

Nigeria secured their place in the tournament by finishing third in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Senegal, who won the African championship, will battle it out in Group C with Japan, Israel, and Colombia. In Group E, South American side Uruguay will face off against Iraq, England, and Tunisia. Group F, on the other hand, features France, Korea Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras.

Host nation Argentina will compete in Group A alongside Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand, while Group B consists of the United States, Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia.

The competition will run from May 10 to June 11, with Nigeria hoping to become only the second African country, after Ghana, to lift the trophy. The Flying Eagles have reached the final twice before, in 1989 and 2005, losing out to Argentina in the latter tournament, with Lionel Messi at the helm.

Shehu confirms phone conversation between Buhari and Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, exchanged Sallah greetings in a telephone conversation on Friday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In the statement, Shehu revealed that both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing the day and prayed for the stability and well-being of the nation. President Buhari also expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th.

See the statement below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI, TINUBU EXCHANGE SALLAH GREETINGS

President Muhammadu Buhari and the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday morning exchanged Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.

President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 21, 2023

Adamawa REC’s whereabouts unknown, not answering calls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is unaware of the whereabouts of Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa state.

Yunusa-Ari was summoned to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja after declaring Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of the governorship supplementary election, which INEC later declared null and void.

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, disclosed during a recent Channels Television programme that Yunusa-Ari failed to show up at the commission’s headquarters as directed, and that his location is unknown.

“We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the commission wrote him and also called him on the phone. He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls,” Okoye said.

“We asked him to report to the commission on Sunday we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday we didn’t see him. So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the REC’s suspension and directed his prosecution if found guilty after investigations. INEC on Monday also asked Yunusa-Ari to “stay away” from the commission’s office in Adamawa.

Okoye stated that the Inspector-General of Police and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been notified about the situation, adding that the police have commenced investigations. He also clarified that it is the responsibility of the police to declare Yunusa-Ari wanted, but if a prima facie case is established against the REC, the commission will prosecute him.

“We wrote to the Inspector-General of Police and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. We have received a response from the Inspector-General of Police and they have already commenced an investigation,” Okoye explained.

“My understanding is that the moment the Inspector-General of Police concludes the investigation regarding the REC and every other individual who is involved and a prima facie case is established against the REC, the file will be made available to the commission and the commission will begin prosecution of the REC.”