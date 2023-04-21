The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Ghosted (Apple TV Plus)

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas team up for this romantic action comedy. Evans plays Cole, a simple farmer who falls head over heels for Sadie (de Armas) after an amazing date. But when she goes radio silent, Cole takes matters into his own hands and surprises her in London.

Unfortunately, things go haywire when he gets kidnapped and Sadie reveals she’s actually a CIA agent. What follows is an epic international adventure with lots of action and maybe even some romance.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Keri Russell stars as Kate Wyler, a hotshot diplomat who scores the gig of the American ambassador to the UK. But here’s the kicker, it totally rocks her world in ways she never expected.

Between avoiding major international disasters as a war breaks out, Kate also has to deal with relationship drama with her hubby and fellow diplomat Hal (played by Rufus Sewell).

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Peacock’s latest sci-fi drama series “Mrs. Davis,” from the co-creator of Watchmen and The Leftovers, introduces a world where an AI named Mrs. Davis holds immense power and influences the decisions of people worldwide.

Can Simone, a determined nun played by Betty Gilpin, take her down?

Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

Rachel Weisz stars as dangerously codependent identical twins, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, in this gender-swapped series reboot of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller. They share everything from lovers to drugs and have never spent a night apart.

But with different personalities and feelings, could something tear them apart, even as they push the boundaries of medical ethics in their careers as gynecologists?

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix)

Amanda just got dumped, and now she’s on a mission to discover the secrets of Vietnam’s travel industry. To do that, she goes undercover on a group trip where she meets the adventurous guide Sinh.

He takes her on a wild journey through Vietnam, showing her the hidden gems and encouraging her to take risks. Along the way, Amanda learns that sometimes getting lost is the best way to find yourself.

Slip (Roku Channel)

The new series “Mae and Everywhere” follows museum curator Mae Cannon (Zoe Lister-Jones) as she travels through parallel universes in search of a lost loved one.

After a moment of infidelity with musician Eric (Amar Chadha-Patel), Mae finds herself slipping into alternate realities with each new encounter. With the help of new friends and an understanding husband, Elijah (Whitman Thomas), Mae must navigate the complexities of love, loss, and the multiverse in her quest for redemption.