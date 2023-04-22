Jack Dorsey launches new social media platform ‘Bluesky’ on Android to rival Twitter

Bluesky, a new social media platform created by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, is now available for Android users.

Unlike Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk, Bluesky aims to provide a more flexible and user-centric social network that provides greater autonomy and freedom to its users. Bluesky’s website promises to deliver a “social internet” that releases users from the constraints of centralized platforms.

Despite being in the early stages of development and only available by invitation, Bluesky has already generated significant interest. The platform boasts over 20,000 users and counting, with demand expected to continue growing. Some critics have described Bluesky’s beta version as a simplified version of Twitter, but the developers plan to offer more “algorithmic choice,” giving users more control over how content is presented to them.

Bluesky began as a side project by Jack Dorsey in 2019 and received funding from Twitter. Last year, it spun off into an independent company, raising $13 million in funding. Dorsey remains on Bluesky’s board. The waitlist for Bluesky can be accessed through the platform’s website, where interested users can register their email to receive an invitation.

Bluesky’s developers believe that the social media platform market needs a new approach, offering users greater choice and control over their online experiences. With centralized platforms facing criticism for their approach to data privacy and content moderation, Bluesky’s goal is to build a more user-centric social network.

As technology continues to evolve, there is no doubt that social media will continue to play a significant role in shaping our online experiences. Whether Bluesky will provide a viable alternative to established platforms like Twitter remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it is clear that the team behind Bluesky is committed to creating a more user-friendly social media experience that puts power back in the hands of its users.