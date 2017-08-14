This is literally everything you need to know about Diezani Alison-Madueke’s expensive “crimes”

Everywhere you turn, there’s she is, looking like she could not have managed a quarter o all the allegations heaped against her. You turn on your TV screen, your computer, influencers in social media have found a way to make a meme out of her situation.
The next thing you know, you’ll turn a page in your current read and find her there too – Former Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison Maduaeke and (her) loot – why not? Yesterday, a man who may have single handedly ruined his own business found a way to bring Diezani’s name into the matter, essentially blaming her or bringing his media business down.
Yet, you are just in your lane wondering how this has become such a big deal in a country where the sitting President possibly pays 1000 Pounds per day to park “his” jet in the United Kingdom. We get you but we also know that this means you don’t even know how bad things are. This woman has been accused of stealing enough money to “fund 6 world-class airports”. Only her.
Get this:
And because we cannot let you continue to live like this isn’t a big deal, we have prepared an “Understanding Diezani” Starterpack just or you.
Who is Diezani Alison-Madueke?
YNaija Editorial: The disturbing arrogance of Diezani Alison-Madueke
If you never met her, that’s how you should be introduced to her. We wrote that in 2012 and it still relevant today.
It started like an ordinary beef
Emir of Kano, Sanusi has some unanswered questions for Diezani, NNPC
Emir of Kano to Diezani: “It’s nothing personal… it’s our nation’s money”
And then things escalated really quickly
Frail-looking Diezani says she never stole Nigeria’s money (See Photos)
Video clip of EFCC operatives outside Diezani’s home (WATCH)
And the wickedly hilarious memes roll out for Diezani’s arrest – Top 10
She did not help matters at all
Diezani literally ran like ‘Blessing Okagbare’ to board Buhari’s flight yesterday
How Diezani “smuggled” herself on the same flight with Buhari
And then there is Malabu which even the experts could not believe at first
‘Ex-minister Diezani Alison-Madueke fingered in Malabu oil deal’
INSIDERS: The Malabu figures are lies only to be taken seriously by illiterates
And when we, as a country could no longer carry her loot alone
A family affair (literally and otherwise)
Diezani’s husband, who’s on ‘bail’, has another date with the EFCC
Jonathan’s ally, Jide Omokore may implicate Diezani upon return to EFCC
INTERLUDE
And since you’re already here,
And now, welcome TO THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL
EFCC to prosecute INEC director for allegedly collecting N16m from Diezani
Our officials received N3bn bribe to influence 2015 elections – INEC
How DSS, army, others collected from Dieziani’s $115m bribe – EFCC
THIS.ONE.WAS.FIRE!
I am ready to drag you to prison with me | Alison-Madueke told Aluko, Omokore
How Aluko paid Diezani’s £537,000 rent, over $500,000 furniture – US prosecutors
The Thread: “Dazzling Diezani” | How ex-Minister abandoned official assignment in Houston to buy furniture
