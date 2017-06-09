How DSS, army, others collected from Dieziani’s $115m bribe – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday alleged that some individuals and public officials collected a bribe from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to influence the 2015 general elections.

A document tendered by the anti-graft agency before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday, stated that the Resident Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Kwara State at the time received N1m cash.

It said the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State at the time received N10m cash while the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations got N2m cash.

Both the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of operations and administration in Kwara State allegedly received N1m cash each.

The document also showed that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kwara State for the 2015 general elections was also given a cash of N10m.

It added that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Administrative Secretary in Kwara State at the time received N5m cash.

Also listed as beneficiaries of the Diezani bribe in Kwara State were OC Mopol and “his men”, who got N7m; 21c Mopol and men in the state, who got N10m; the Director of the DSS and his men, who got N2.5m.

The military in Kwara State was bribed with N50m, according to the document, while other security agencies including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps got N20m.

EFCC investigator told the court that the document was recovered from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Dele Belgore.

Belgore is standing trial before Justice Aikawa for allegedly collecting N450m from Diezani and distributing same to beneficiaries in Kwara State.

The case was adjourned till July 7.