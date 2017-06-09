Just In: Theresa May loses majority, under pressure to resign

British Prime Minister Theresa May has lost her parliamentary majority in a snap election she called.

May had called the election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU on Brexit.

The conservatives will be unable to reach the 326 mark that would give them a majority, meaning they will have to form an informal or formal alliance.

They are set to win 318 seats while the Labour party is predicted to get 212.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign, but she said her party would “ensure” stability in the UK.

“At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability,” Mrs May said.

“And if, as the indications have shown and if this is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability – and that is exactly what we will do.”

Mr Corbyn earlier said: “If there is a message from tonight’s results, it’s this: the prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence.”

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country,” he added.