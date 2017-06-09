Entertainment Roundup: D’banj releases tracklist for new album, ‘King-Don-Come’; Dammy Krane drops new single | More stories

Here are the biggest entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

D’banj releases album tracklist and teaser for new single

First of all, it’s his birthday today!

D’banj has sort of been prepping his fans for something big and we think it’s finally here.

On Thursday, he released a teaser for a new single “It’s not a lie” featuring Wande Coal and Harrysong.

#KingdonCome #itsnotalie 👑👑👑👑 🌊🌊🌊🐋🐋 A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Now the entertainer has just shared his album tracklist with a tinge of luxury.

The album titled King Don Come, a phrase he had been teasing for some time features two of D’banj’s hit songs, Oliver Twist and Top of the World as bonus tracks.

2face Idibia set to make huge donation to IDPs

Music legend, 2baba visited the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Abuja on Thursday.

He pledged that 60 percent of the proceeds from a new song he’s set to release on 20 June will go to assisting the internally displaced persons.

2baba said at the UNHCR office, “On the June 20th which is the world refugees’ day, I am going to be commissioning a song and this song will be monetized. 60 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the UNHCR to further its humanitarian effort to alleviating the plights of refugees and IDPs. We want people to join in this campaign by downloading the song to use it as their ring tones, caller back tones“.

Huh? Dammy Krane releases new single?

Fresh out of jail singer, Dammy Krane has released a new track to celebrate his freedom.

The track titled “On Point” was produced by Kenny Wonder.

Errr! We can’t seem to make out what the song is about but maybe you can, so listen here:

Before you give up on Krane, he put out an apology on Thursday and used the opportunity to declare his innocence in the credit card fraud scandal:

#DammyKrane has a message. A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

BBNaija’s Tboss has earned her first endorsement deal

And maybe we’re surprised she got signed by a confectionary company as opposed to what? A lingerie brand or a cosmetic brand.

Anyway, Tboss is now the face of Abuja-based Shirley Confectionary.

An excited Tboss shared a photo of herself enjoying a shawarma. No better way to start…