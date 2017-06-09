No plans to upgrade UTME scores – JAMB

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede has said the examination body has no plans to upgrade scores for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.

He said this in a statement on Thursday while distancing the examination body from score upgrade scam on Facebook.

Oloyede said the UTME results released by JAMB were a true reflection of the performance of candidates during the examination.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has dissociated itself from the ongoing scam on a Facebook account calling for candidates desirous of upgrade of scores in the 2017 Unified Tertiary matriculation Examination,” the statement read.

“The fake statement, which was purportedly signed by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, gave the list of beneficiaries of the said upgrade and the categories of score with a telephone number that did not belong to the Registrar.

“The board wishes to state unequivocally that the statement was not from JAMB, the Registrar, Oloyede, or any of its offices nor has he authorised any persons or group to post such an inglorious request and statement.

“The board therefore wants to state that the results received by candidates from the 2017 UTME were the true reflection of their performance after going through a full – proof scoring mechanisms and as such, it did not intend to review the scores or commissioned anybody to do that. The board has also not been directed by any organ of government to do so.

“The board’s examination is not a fail or pass examination as there are other variables that are considered outside the examination to arrive at a successful admission. There is no need to be desperate at getting “high” scores as being touted by fraudulent characters is not a guarantee for admission.”