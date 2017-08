Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alsion-Maduke recently forfeited properties worth millions of dollars to the Federal Government.

The property forfeited include a $37.5 million mansion on Banana Island, as well as $2,740,197.96 and N84,537,840.70 realised as rents on the property.

A civil lawsuit against the former minister in the US has also revealed that she has property worth millions in London.

See photos below: