Police rescues 4 from mob action at Ile Zik, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway (WATCH)

One of the RRS patrolling officers around Ile-Zik reported, around 10:30 a.m. the discovery of an object suspected to be flesh around the area.

The Commander, ACP Tunji Disu, deployed some men to check it for further investigations and they came up with more reports which instigated the deployment of scouts to keep surveillance on the area.

At around 3:00 p.m. distress calls on further discoveries were received at the RRS HQ compelling a full deployment of officers.

At first, a suspect was arrested at one the disused tunnels, and later three other suspects were smoked out of the tunnels.

Although, some of the suspects were injured in the process of protecting them from mob actions, the four suspects were taken to the nearest police station on Agege Expressway.

The attached videos of the early morning discovery and its towards evening escalation explains it all.